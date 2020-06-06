Unknown assailants kill another lady in Ibadan

A lady identified as Shomuyiwa Azeezat has been murdered in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Azeezat was said to have been killed in the early hours of Friday at her rented apartment in the Aba Eko area, Akinyele Local Government.

Azeezat, who was seven-month pregnant, was said to have been smashed with a stone by her killers.

Before her death, Shomuyiwa Azeezat was a postgraduate student at the University of Ibadan.

Her death came a few days after an 18-year old teenager, Miss Barakat Bello was also killed in questionable circumstances in Ibadan.

However, Public Relations Officer of the state Police command, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident.

Fadeyi said, “She was smashed with stone and not raped.

“The CP visited them at the Ijefun community today with DC, CID, SA, and EA security.

“Investigation has commenced on the matter.”