Police to deploy 21,000 officers, boats, helicopters for Anambra elections

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has said about 21,000 policemen would be mobilised for the governorship elections coming up in Anambra State on November 18.

He added that water boats and helicopters would also be used.

The Police boss disclosed this to State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday.

He said he had visited President Muhammadu Buhari to brief him on security challenges in the country and how he was tackling them.

Idris said, “We are deploring a lot of police officers, almost about 21,000 police officers to be able to provide adequate security in the Anambra election.

“We are deploying our water boats to take care of the waterways; we are deploying our helicopters to take care of the aerial surveillance and we are deploying our conventional policemen and special police units to take care of situations on ground.

“By the grace of God, we are going to have a successful and peaceful elections in Anambra State.”

Idris said his men were on top of the situation as far as safety on Kaduna-Abuja highway was concerned.

He said special units were deployed, resulting in the arrest of at least 3,000 suspects being held in various police stations.

He said with the death penalty approved for kidnappers by the National Assembly, cases of kidnapping would soon reduce drastically.