Popular Lagos pastor loses wife

Ibidunni Igbodalo, wife of the popular Lagos Pastor, Ituah Ighodalo, is dead.

She reportedly died of cardiac arrest in Port Harcourt, Rivers state on Sunday morning.

She was in her forties.

The former Miss Lux Beauty Pageant was the CEO of Elizabeth R Events.

She was also the founder of the Ibidun Ighodalo Foundation.

Asue Ighodalo, brother of Ituah later issued a statement confirming Ibidunni’s death:

“The Ighodalo and Olaleye Ajayi families are deeply saddened to announce the sudden loss of our beloved wife and daughter Mrs. Ibidunni Ituah-Ighodalo who passed away in the early hours of today.

“As you will understand, this is a difficult time for our families and we will appreciate some privacy during this time.

“All information of burial proceedings will be provided in due course.”