Oyo govt vows to bring back trafficked lady from Lebanon

Oyo State Government said it would ensure the return of an indigene of the state, Mrs Peace Busari, who was recently put up for sale in Lebanon on Facebook.

The Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Affairs to Governor Seyi Makinde, Bolanle Aliyu, on Sunday affirmed the state government’s commitment towards ensuring her safe return.

Busari, a resident of the state, was recently rescued in Lebanon by the Lebanese authorities after her employer advertised her for sale on Facebook.

The SSA Diaspora said the state would do the needful to ensure that Busari and other residents of the state trafficked abroad were rescued and gainfully employed back home.

Aliyu had recently visited the family of the trafficked lady in Ibadan following her father’s death.

She assured the lady’s mother that the state would ensure her safe return after the COVID-19-lockdown.

She said, “Since the day the Oyo State Government found out that Peace Busari was put up for sale and she was linked up with us by the Director-General of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, we have been speaking with her.

“She explained her situation to me; how her boss couldn’t afford to pay her anymore and decided to sell her online and how another family took her in. So, she is working off the contract basically.

“Apparently, the traffickers made her sign a contract that she had to work for the time being or she would be charged $4,000.

“But the issue has been resolved by the Nigerian Embassy in Lebanon and any time she is willing to leave the country, she is allowed to leave.”