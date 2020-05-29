Presidency unveils Buhari’s stewardship

The Presidency, yesterday, released a 60-page compendium to mark President Muhammadu Buhari’s fifth anniversary.

A statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the president, Femi Adesina, said after five years, the three-prong areas the Buhari’s administration based its interventionist agenda, security, reviving the economy (with particular emphasis on job creation, especially for youths) and the fight against corruption, cannot be compared to what they were in 2015, prior to the Buhari presidency.

He said unlike the pre-Buhari era when bombs went off like firecrackers, insurgents ran riot round the country, other forms of crime and criminality held sway, over five years, the battle had been taken to the camp of insurgents and criminals, adding “and they are being extinguished by the day, and very close to complete extirpation.”

“The economy, long dependent on a mono product – petroleum, is being retooled, refocused, with diversification as a task that must be accomplished. Agriculture has been given a filip, manufacturing has got a shot in the arm, and solid minerals are contributing a large chunk to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The country is very close to food security, with rice, beans, maize, millet, and all sorts of grain no longer imported. We now eat what we grow. On the war against corruption, no quarter is asked, and none is given. Commit the crime, do the term. No retreat, no surrender,” Adesina said.