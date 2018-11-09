Prince Adeyeye pledges support for Ekiti State Youths league

The organisers of Ekiti State Youths League for Under 15 boys were euphoric as the championship received a strong pledge of support from one of the state’s foremost politicians, Prince Adedayo Adeyeye.

Receiving members of the Youths League Board and the Project Managers, Prince Adedayo Adeyeye, who is contesting for the Ekiti South Senatorial district seat, lauded the organisers of the historic youths football championship for their vision which he likened to his personal desire to also help youths in the state develop their potentials.

“I want to commend you for this wonderful and lofty initiative. It gladdens my heart that something like this is coming up,” Adeyeye praised.

” It is painful that until now, Ekiti state has not been able to tap into the immense potentials of sports, and particularly, football. This is a big opportunity for us to do that.

” Therefore, let me state that I wholeheartedly love this project. And I am also assuring you of my total support,” he added.

Reacting to the warm reception and pledge of support from the lovable politician, Vice Chairman of Ekiti State Youth League, Soji Farotimi, expressed his delight that history was about to be made in the state.

“On behalf of Ekiti FA and the brains behind this championship, I say thank you for your support. This would go a long way in helping us build a sustainable career for our teeming youths in football,” Farotimi said.

Meanwhile, draws for the Ekiti State Youth League is scheduled to hold on November 24th, 2018 at Midas Hotel, Ado-Ekiti.