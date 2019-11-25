Red Star Express commits to supporting education

Red Star Foundation, the Social Corporate Responsibility arm of Red Star Express Plc, has committed itself to supporting education through scholarship award grants.

Not less than twelve (12) students were awarded with scholarships as part of its annual Scholarship Scheme, with mentors appointed to properly guide the scholars.

This was carried out recently in Lagos recently.

The sole purpose of the scholarship scheme is to encourage and support education. Hence, the continuous contribution towards this task on annual basis.

Speaking at the event, Sola Obabori stated that education was a focus area of the foundation which is reflected in the Scholarship scheme.

“The whole initiative of the Red Star Foundation in undertaking this task is to support the growth of education in the country. As an organization, we believe in improving the lives of those who cannot pay for high quality education” he stated.

In his remarks, the Divisional Managing Director, Red Star Support Services Ltd. & Chairman, Board of Trustees, Red Star Foundation, Tonye Preghafi, spoke on the appointment of mentors who will serve as guides for the scholars as they look to maintain a high level of educational excellence.

“In order to improve the educational standards in the country, mentors have been selected to ensure the wards are well guided. To ensure continuity of scholarship, students must demonstrate continuous academic excellence throughout the duration of the scholarship and show exemplary character and integrity,” he emphasized.

The students who received scholarships at the event were as follows: Morankinyo Eniola, (Unity Senior High School), Ochella Victoria Faith, Okonofua Jude, Lawal Suliat (Ikeja Senior Grammar School), Ajigboteso Joseph, Adeboye Opeyemi, Akanni Deborah (Mafoluku Senior Grammar School), Arilesere Modinat, Anal Nathaniel (Bolade Senior Grammar School), Akanni Olamide Abigail, Onuorah Stella Chinaza (Ewutuntun Senior Grammar School) and Lawal Kehinde Fahezoh (Oshodi Comprehensive Senior High School).

At the recently concluded 16th edition of the event, some senior executives of the company were present, alongside the Parents, guardians, and staff of the schools of the awardees.

Red Star Express is a licensee of FedEx (Federal Express), and one of the most reputable companies in the Nigeria logistics industry. Incorporated in October 1992, the company provides a portfolio of logistics solution which includes domestic and international deliveries, freight forwarding, integrated warehousing and haulage services, information and document management, e-Commerce order fulfillment services.

Red Star became an Associate of TNT following the acquisition of TNT by FedEx in 2016.