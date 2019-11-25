Finchglow Travels receives Best Travel Agency Award

Finchglow Travels, one of the largest Travel Management Companies in Nigeria and International Air Transport Association (IATA) certified Category A Travel Agency, is pleased to announce that it has been honored as the ‘Best Travel Agency’ of the year at the Balearica Awards (Nigeria Tourism Awards) held in Lagos on November 22, 2019.

Receiving the award, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) Mr. Bankole Bernard of Finchglow Group, the parent company of Finchglow Travels who spoke through the company’s spokesman Ms. Olamide Oni remarked:

“We are glad to have been named the ‘Best Travel Agency’ in Nigeria, which was determined by the votes of the citizens. I would like to specifically thank first and foremost, our customers from all over this prestigious nation for the strong vote of confidence. Thanks to the entire staff of Finchglow Travels who always make extraordinary efforts to satisfy our customers. We have grown to establish our branches in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt delivering efficient services to our customers and trade partners.”

“As a customer-centric organization, we always ensure that we meet and exceed our customers’ expectations through our unrivaled services and dedication. I would like to use this medium to reassure our customers of our commitment to providing the very best of service. We continue to support smart initiatives like the Nigerian Travel Week and we look forward to seeing it grow bigger in the coming years.”

Nigeria Travel Week is a week-long travel and tourism event that seeks to help the growth and development of the industry, while showcasing organizations and individuals putting in work to build the sector. With a focus on positioning travel and tourism to become the new oil in Nigeria, the organizers of the event have continued to introduce new frameworks to see this happen.

While much has evolved in the industry, Finchglow Travels has stood the test of time and it continues to expand in line with its set vision. Having been established in 2006, the agency has built a solid reputation and has continued to soar even in the digital age by adopting excellence as its watchword.