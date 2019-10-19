Renowned academic, industrialist, Rowland Anyanwu, dies at 84

The Anyanwu Family of Umueze Chokoneze Autonomous Community in Ezi-nihitte, Mbaise, Imo State has announced the passing on of its Patriarch, Professor Rowland Anyanwu at the age of 84.

Rowland Azubuike Anyanwu, a Professor of International Relations, played a prominent role in the politics of the Second Republic having served as the Deputy National Secretary of the National Party of

Nigeria (NPN) and later on as the Presidential Liaison Officer (PLO) to President Shehu Shagari.

He was a close associate of the likes of the late Dr K O Mbadiwe, Chief MKO Abiola & Alhaji Maitama Sule. Professor Anyanwu also initiated and led the Presidential delegation that travelled to Ivory Coast to bring the late Chief Emeka Ojukwu back from exile.

Popularly known as Oputa-Obie (“when he comes out, problems are solved”), Professor Anyanwu was also a much loved and respected community leader in Mbaise, Imo State who pursued community causes with passion, trained and inspired many.

Announcing his death, his first son, Obinna Anyanwu described his father as a colossus who made an unforgettable impact at so many levels.

Already tributes are pouring in from many quarters.

The funeral arrangements will be announced by the family soon.