2Baba plans Lagos concert to mark 20 years on stage

Lagos will be bubbling in royal excitement this December, as legendary music icon 2baba will be staging his concert tagged 20years A King. Billed for December 28, 2019, the event holds at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The concert is a celebration of 2baba’s 20 years in the Nigerian music industry since the release of classic hit ‘knock me off’ as a member of the now-defunct Plantashun Boiz in 1999.

2baba who, has been praised by fans and critics for his consistency over the years revealed the night will be one to remember as he is fully prepped to make the Lagos concert a lot bigger than previous live shows.

The music star announced the Lagos concert on his social media pages, he said, “December 28! Lagos, are you ready? Make it a date with me. It’s going to be a December like no other”.

Since the announcement of the show, fans and music lovers have dominated the comment section expressing excitement and anticipation.The concert will witness one-of-a-kind performance, as 2baba is set to take fans down memory lane; performing songs from the early stage of his career till date. Organisers have also said 20years A King Concert will feature performances from other big shots in the Nigerian music scene.