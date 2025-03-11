The House of Representatives Committee on Finance on Tuesday submitted the report of the public hearing on the four tax bills transmitted to the parliament in October 2024 by President Bola Tinubu.

The four executive bills, which met stiff opposition by the 36 state governors and members of the House of Representatives of Northern extraction, were finally debated and subjected to a week-long public hearing by both chambers of the National Assembly recently.

On Tuesday, the Chairman of the Committee, James Abiodun Faleke, laid the report before the House at plenary for consideration.

The proposed legislation are now expected to make their way back to the floor of both chambers for consideration and passage preparatory for the presidential assent.

The committee also met with the leadership of the House behind closed doors on Tuesday ahead of the consideration of the reports.

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, informed senators that the Committee on Finance was still working on the bills ahead of the submission of a report.

He said members of the Senate Committee on Finance will be returning to the Zuma Resort in the Madala area of Niger State to finalise work on the bills before laying the report next week for consideration.