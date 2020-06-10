Reps seek ban of foreign herdsmen into Nigeria

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to stop the entry of herdsmen into the country from other African countries.

The matter was raised at plenary on Tuesday, after Rep. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta), moved a motion urging the government to ban the entry of herdsmen into Nigeria.

It was, thereafter, unanimously adopted by the House.

According to the lawmakers, herdsmen have been on rampage, destroying farmlands and killing innocent Nigerians.

They also noted that they are aware that security agencies have consistently said the herdsmen come from neighbouring African countries.

The appeal is coming days after the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, called on the Federal Government to put a stop to the movement of herdsmen from other African countries into Nigeria.

This, according to him would help to curb the rate of crime attached to the Fulani-herders conflicts across the country.

The governor, therefore, on Tuesday, thanked the lawmakers for lending their voice to the request, and described their actions as “apt and patriotic”. – Channels.