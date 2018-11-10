Rivers 2019: INEC picks Tonye Cole as APC guber candidate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the list of governorship candidates for the 2019 election in Rivers State.

INEC, in the list pasted at its office in Port Harcourt, recognised the factional All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, as the party’s standard bearer for the forthcoming election, thereby dashing the ambition of the Senator representing Rivers South East senatorial district, Magnus Abe, from aspiring to governor of the state.

Cole has Victor Giadom, the deputy National Secretary of APC, as his running mate in the election.

Both Cole and Giadom are products of an indirect primary election and are from the camp of former governor and current Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi.

Also shortlisted are Governor Nyesom Wike and Dr (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry as governorship candidate and running mate for the PDP.

Other governorship candidates from other political parties included: Elem Chinweike for Hope Democratic Party (HDP), Joseph Princewill for MPN, Tamunopriala Jumbo for PDC, Ngoye Benebo for UPN, and Kukang Barine for APM.

