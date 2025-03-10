The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, has called on the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara to resign or face impeachment.

Okocha made the call while describing the invitation of the 27 lawmakers to a meeting by Fubara as a Greek gift.

Recall that Fubara in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Rivers state government, Tammy Danagogo, invited the lawmakers to a meeting following the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement which validated the 27 lawmakers as the authentic legislature in the state.

But briefing newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday, Okocha wondered if the governor has now bent over backwards after a protracted grandstanding.

Okocha further said the party had resolved to take a firm stance against the governor, whom he described as ‘clueless’ the latter has not only flouted the law but also disrespected President Bola Tinubu who had intervened in the political crisis in the state with an eight-point agenda most of which the governor failed to implement.

He stated, “The APC remains the major opposition party in Rivers State. We are the voice of the voiceless. When we said Siminalayi Fubara was clueless, we were not joking. The evidence is clear.

“The governor behaves like a saint, but he is a dangerous snake. His meeting agenda with the lawmakers is puerile. Is he inviting them to discuss the Supreme Court judgment?

“And why was the invitation letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government instead of the governor himself? It’s an aberration. As far as I’m concerned it is a Greek Gift.

Okocha noted that the party would not stand idly by while the governor allegedly in his words ‘run the state aground’ with his style of governance.

“The options before Siminalayi Joseph Fubara are two: he should honourably resign or be impeached because he has run the state aground and disrespected Mr President.

“The invitation to the lawmakers is a Greek Gift. The Supreme Court Judgement is final. There is nothing anybody can do about it. The only option available to the Governor now is for him to resign or be impeached. And he should be honourable about it.

“If he refuses to resign, he will be impeached. I don’t need to be a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly to know the numerous impeachable offences he has committed. There is no government in Rivers State.”

Okocha alleged that the governor’s continued stay in office could lead to political instability, saying, “The State is already sitting on a keg of gunpowder, and with a little spark, it will explode. So, let (Funara) honourably resign.”