Rivers govt agrees to pay N30,000 minimum wage

The Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has promised to pay the proposed N30,000 as minimum wage if approved by the Federal Government.

The governor mentioned this on Saturday during the foundation laying of an ultra-modern secretariat for the Trade Union Congress in the state, performed by the group’s national president.

He, however, says labour must realize that they are part of the building process of the country and should understand that all government’s revenue cannot be used to pay wages.

“We make promises and we fulfil them. The only one left which you are contending with at the national level is the minimum wage.

“If you people agree, we will pay, but I’m not one of those who made that promise.

“The party that made the promise should solve the problem. I’m not here to solve anybody’s problem. (But) if you people agree we will do it. But I will not come and begin to stay in a meeting for 15 hours… that, I will not do but I’m in support. It’s just that your demands are so many.

“Today it is secretariat, the next day it is increment, the next it is pensions,” Wike said.

The Federal Government and labour leaders have been in disagreement over the amount to be paid as minimum wage.

While FG insists on paying N24,000 as against labour’s demands of N30,000, President Buhari says he is working hard to ensure that the nation gets a new National Minimum Wage Act as soon as possible.

He stated this on Tuesday while receiving the report of the Tripartite Committee on Review of National Minimum Wage at the State House in Abuja.

The President also asked the labour leaders to show patience and understanding with the government while the report of the committee is being reviewed.