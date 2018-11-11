Why Nigeria is beset with many problems – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo believes the nation is in its present situation because of the choices Nigerians make.

He stated this on Saturday while addressing a gathering of politicians in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The former president stressed the need for the country to take its rightful place among the comity of nations in terms of development, not just on the continent but across the world.

He said, “God did not create Nigeria to be a failed country; God created Nigeria to be one of the leading countries among the comity of nations.

“That we are not there is not the fault of God; that we are not there is the conscious and unconscious choice of people of Nigeria.”

Former President Obasanjo advised the people and the government to be proactive in tackling the many problems facing the country.

He was optimistic and confident that the future of the nation was bright, saying Nigeria would be great again and leave behind its economic and political challenges.

“I just don’t believe that when you are confronted with a bad situation, you should be wringing your hands and say ‘well, what do we do? You should sit down and think, and look at the situation and say what is wrong?” he said.

The former president made the remarks in his address at the presentation of the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Gboyega Isiaka, his running mate, Mrs Bolade Osinowo, and other candidates of the party vying for various political offices in the general elections in 2019.

He cautioned the candidates and party members to shun the bad practices of vote buying and bitter politics among other vices.

Former President Obasanjo, however, threw his weight behind Ogun West senatorial district to produce the next governor of the state.

According to him, this is because the district has not produced a governor since Ogun State was created 42 years ago.