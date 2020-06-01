Rudman for ITREALMS webinar on IPv6

The President of the Internet Protocol version Six (IPv6 Council Nigeria), Mr. Mohammed Rudman has been slated to speak at the ITREALMS Webinar as part of the 2020 Digital Rights series.

The webinar to be hosted by the multiple international award-winning medium, ITREALMS Online, on Saturday, June 6, 2020 by 11am will be anchored on “Role of IP in 5G v COVID-19 Debate” as the theme.

Revealing this, the Editor-in-Chief of ITREALMS, Remmy Nweke, said at the weekend that the webinar has been slated in commemoration of the World IPv6 Day, 2020 as part of the media house drive for education and enlightenment under its digital rights series.

Mr. Rudman, he said, would be speaking on IPv6 Evolution and 5G subtheme, at the Zoom Webinar scheduled for Saturday, June 6, by 11am Nigeria time which has meeting identification as 748 9663 7846 and password: 3ggKaz.

Rudman, who also is the chief executive officer of the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN), doubles as the President of the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA) parades over 15 years’ experience in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector.

He further said that Rudman is reputed to have grown IXPN, to an enviable position as numero uno in localizing Internet traffics in Nigeria and by extension the West African region.

Nweke calls to mind that a collaborating organization, DigitalSENSE Africa, has been leading this forte under the aegis of the Nigeria IPv6 Roundtable in commemoration of the World Internet Protocol Version Six (IPv6) Day, every June 6; to promote the adoption of IPv6 for the products and services as well as create awareness, especially in Nigeria.

He noted that ITREALMS is collaborating with DigitalSENSE Africa, an Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) accredited At-Large Structure (ALS), which brought IPv6 awareness to Nigeria since 2011.

Nweke also said that this year’s virtual event is to sustain the awareness around the IPv6 evolution despite the Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, which trajectory kickoff was occasioned by the depletion of the Internet Protocol version Four (IPv4), over eight years ago.