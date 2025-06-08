President Bola Tinubu on Sunday received a delegation of prominent Nigerians who paid him Sallah homage at his residence in Lagos as part of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Among those present were Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and members of the Governance Advisory Council, the highest decision-making body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos.

The visit was confirmed in a post on Sunday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

Onanuga wrote, “More eminent Nigerians pay Sallah homage to President Tinubu in Lagos on Sunday.”

A group photograph of the President with Sanwo-Olu and members of the Governance Advisory Council was also taken during the visit.

Sanwo-Olu also posted on X, stating, “Today, along with members of the Governance Advisory Council, we paid a Sallah visit to His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to extend our greetings and best wishes during this special season.”

While speaking with the press, Sanwo-Olu noted Tinubu’s support for Lagos on transportation development.

“We all came around to felicitate with him, to pray with him and wish him well and to inform him that Lagosians and everyone is happy with him and that we can feel and see the impact of what he has done in the last two years and wish him well that he has our best wishes and support at all times,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also highlighted Tinubu’s intervention in subsidy removal and support for the Three train of the Blue Rail line, which was unveiled at the National Theatre Station on Sunday.

This visit comes amid public speculation over an apparent strain in the relationship between Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu.

Questions arose after a perceived snub of Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu by Tinubu in a video during the inauguration of Phase 1 of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, which took place in Lagos on Saturday, May 31.

The governor’s absence at the flag-off of reconstruction works on the deep seaport access road in Epe-Ijebu Ode in early June further fueled rumors of a rift between him and his political leader.

However, the Sunday Sallah visit appeared to dispel some of those speculations, at least in public view.

Social media users have however reacted widely to the development.

#MkpumaNicodemus, said, “Your sins are forgiven.”

Another, #omoluabi1sq, wrote, “Please, give Sanwo Olu feeding bottle without separating him from Tinubu. Thanks.”

#danzyboii89_425 posted, “Egbon can you see the way Mr President settle with Sanwo Olu. But if na one men for River Nigeria will have been burning.

“President didn’t even threaten Sanwo Olu oo, but if na one man heaven will have fall.

“I love Tinubu more now! Daddy you have my vote again.”

#onejoblessboy_wrote, “All is forgiven? Was there a fight between Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu?”

#Bizalotime said, “Awesome stuff… I’m sure this is beyond just Sallah visit.”

#amazingola_commented, “Beautiful to see but there’s a rumor that the president & governor aren’t in good terms. Nawa o.” – Punch.