Saudi Arabian Parsons wins bid to supervise AMAALA’s Triple Bay project

AMAALA, the ultra-luxury destination located along Saudi Arabia’s northwestern coast, appointed Saudi Arabian Parsons Limited who, following a competitive tender, was awarded the construction supervision contract.

The digitally enabled solutions provider is taking on the role of engineer, supervising the execution of works currently underway across Phase I of Triple Bay.

Binyah, a Saudi Real Estate Infrastructure Company, joins Parsons onsite carrying out the excavation, backfilling, and earthworks required to achieve the formation levels and grading of Phase I of the Triple Bay masterplan.

Chief Executive Officer of AMAALA, Nicholas Naples said: ‘We are delighted to work with two prestigious firms on a project of this scale. We are very pleased with the progress to date and have welcomed the expertise and experience both Parsons and Binyah have brought to the development of the destination. We celebrated a milestone moment in our history when work on onsite began, and we are looking forward to working closely together to bring our vision for Triple Bay to life. Together we will deliver an ultra-luxury destination for future generations around the globe, nested in the long-term vision of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.’

AMAALA’s environmental team is guiding Parsons and Binyah on the AMAALA site to oversee all stages of development, ensuring work is being carried out within its sustainability and environmental guidelines.

Commenting on the signing, Managing Director of Saudi Arabian Parsons Limited, Ken Murray, said: ’As an iconic development in the Kingdom, AMAALA is set to become a preeminent destination for travellers from the world over. Parsons is thrilled to join the delivery team, and we look forward to supporting the Triple Bay development and continue our proud participation in the delivery of Vision 2030 for Saudi Arabia.’

Chief Executive Officer of Binyah, Eng. Fahad Al-Mesfir stated: ‘The agreement marked a strategic turning point for the company, given it’s the first business agreement with AMAALA to implement the preparatory works. Binyah is working to provide the highest quality standards in the implementation of the project, which will contribute to achieving the ambitions of the Kingdom’s 2030 vision.’

Set in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nature Reserve across three unique communities, AMAALA will bring to life the desires and ambitions of a community passionate about shaping and living transformative moments. AMAALA’s trio of communities – Triple Bay, The Coastal Development, and The Island – will showcase three different sets of experiences for guests.

o Triple Bay will offer a fully holistic wellness retreat, state-of-the-art diagnostic medical facilities and authentic treatments designed to feature the local environment. Triple Bay will also be home to a fully integrated sports and entertainment community.

o The Costal Development is set to become the defining hub of contemporary art in the Middle East, playing host to a dynamic programme of exciting events from the global arts and cultural calendar.

o The Island will be the tranquil home of an exclusive art community, and an Arabic botanical garden bestrewn with sculptural pieces.

With a focus on creating transformative personal journeys inspired by arts, wellness and the purity of the Red Sea, AMAALA will allow travellers to immerse themselves in the finest wellness, arts, culture, sports and fitness offerings, redefining the luxury tourism experience.