Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm Acting President, Court of Appeal

June 9, 2020 0

The Senate on Tuesday received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of the Acting President of the Court of Appeal, Monica Dongban-Mensem.
 
The request was contained in a letter read on the floor during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan. 
 
The letter from the President reads: “Pursuant to Section 238(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Honourable Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as the President of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria. 
 
“It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner.” 

