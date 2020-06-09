Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm Acting President, Court of Appeal

The Senate on Tuesday received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of the Acting President of the Court of Appeal, Monica Dongban-Mensem.

The request was contained in a letter read on the floor during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

The letter from the President reads: “Pursuant to Section 238(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Honourable Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as the President of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria.