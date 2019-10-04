Senate increases 2020 Budget from N10.002tr to N10.729tr

…receives Buhari’s request to present Budget Tuesday

The Senate on Thursday passed a resolution to increase the total proposed expenditure of the 2020 Budget from N10.002 trillion to N10,729.4 trillion.

This was part of the recommendations of the Joint Committees on Finance on the 2020-2022 MTEF/ FSP of the National Assembly.

Chairman Senate Committee on Finance, Adeola Olamilekan presented the report to the Senate at plenary yesterday.

The Senate premised its decision to jerk up the budget estimate based on the observations of the Joint Committees during a public hearing on the MTEF that the salaries and remunerations for the proposed recruitment of 30,000 personnel in Police, Army, Immigration and Civil Defence were not captured.

Meanwhile, the Senate has received a written request from President Muhammadu Buhari to present the 2020 Appropriation bill before a joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The request, which was dated October 2, 2019 and addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, was read at plenary on Thursday.

The letter reads: “May I crave the kind indulgence of the Distinguished Senate to grant me the slot of 1400 hours on Tuesday, 8th October, 2019, to formally present the 2020 Appropriation Bill to the Joint session of the National Assembly.

“Please accept, Mr. Senate President, the assurances of my highest regards, as I look forward to addressing the Joint Session”.