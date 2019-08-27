Senate President receives rousing welcome in Yobe

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Monday, received a rousing welcome from an excited crowd in his constituency in Yobe state.

Lawan, who departed Abuja on Monday, was on a thank you visit to his constituents, the first time since his emergence as President of the ninth Senate in June.

Lawan flew from Abuja to Dutse airport in Jigawa State where he was first received by the state officials before he proceeded on road to neighbouring Yobe State to meet his constituents in Yobe North senatorial district.

Yobe North senatorial district comprises of six local government areas of Nguru, Machina, Karasuwa, Yusufari, Jakusko and Bade.

Lawan was greeted by a large turnout and accorded a heroic welcome as his convoy pulled up at the headquarters of three of the six Local Government Areas that makes up the Yobe North Senatorial district.

The security men had a hectic day controlling the crowd which intermittently halted the convoy and compelled Lawan out of his vehicle, all in a desperate bid to catch a glimpse of their illustrious son who has brought honour and fame to their community.

Lawan, beaming with smiles in his blue Babanriga, occasionally waved at the surging crowd of party supporters who lined up the routes, some mounted on trucks, waiting for several hours.

Lawan’s first port of call was the Palace of Emir of Nguru where he was conferred with a chieftaincy title of Mukaddam of Nguru by the Emir, Alhaji Mustapha Ibn Mai Kyari.

After a sympathy visit to the recently burnt market and flooded community in Nguru, Lawan addressed his party leaders.

He thereafter proceeded to Machina and later headed to Jajimaji before he eventually arrived in his native home of Gashua late on Monday.

Lawan on Tuesday continues his thank you visit to the other three Local Government Areas of Yusufari,

Jakusko and Bade.

“I thank God Almighty for giving me the opportunity to visit my senatorial district after a while since I was elected President of the Senate in June,” Lawan told journalists at his residence in Gashua.

“This will be the first time I’ll be back home because of the demands of the office. I am so happy and pleased.

“Above all, I’m very grateful to the people of my senatorial district for the very warm and rousing reception that I received in all the three local governments visited so far.

“The visit has given me more reason to feel that we have a very good understanding, and also the needed connection to work as I have done over the years to keep my people happy by building on trust and integrity,” Lawan said.

The Senate President was full of appreciation to the people of Yobe State, particularly the State Governor, Mala Buni, and his predecessor, Senator Ibrahim Geidam and all the leaders of the ruling All Progressive Congress in the state.

“The people of Yobe State, across political shades, prayed and fasted for me to be elected into the office of President of the Senate, and I’m happy we were able to make it.

“Now that work has started, I need more prayers as I want to remain focused on the job as it is one that requires that I get the advice of my people in the state.

“I want to urge them to continue to pray for us at the National Assembly, particularly in the Senate, for us to continue to perform optimally.

“As an institution, we have a lot to do to support the executive arm of government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver on the dividends of democracy and our campaign promises to Nigerians.

“So, I’m happy to be back, especially knowing also that the people of Yobe believe in their son.

“I have no reason not to do what is right, as they have shown trust and commitment to this cause and I want to tell them that I will remain resolute and focused as I intend to work hard to achieve the desired goals.

“With the support that I’ve received so far from my colleagues, I think we will achieve a lot in the 9th Senate. I also believe that Nigeria will have a better National Assembly, and a working legislature at the federal level that will in turn allow Nigerians have a better deal in terms of the development of the country,” Lawan said.