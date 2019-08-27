Ugwuanyi’s engagement of 1,700 Forest Guards commendable, says Methodist Prelate

The Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Samuel’ Emeka kanu Uche, has applauded the untiring efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to sustain the enviable status of the state as one of the most peaceful and safest in Nigeria despite all odds.

Dr. Kanu Uche expressed delight at the ongoing recruitment of 1,700 Forest Guards by the Enugu State government to be “specially trained and equipped with arms and ammunitions to fish out miscreants in Enugu State”, stating it was commendable and a right step in the right direction.

Speaking when he led leaders and members of the Church to pay a courtesy call on Gov. Ugwuanyi, the Prelate, who disclosed that “Enugu is growing astronomically and spiritually”, described the governor as “a man of peace, a good man, a trailblazing governor and lover of people, who ensures serenity, tranquility and equability”.

The supreme head of the Methodist Church prayed for Gov. Ugwuanyi who he also described as “an ecumenical and friendly governor”, asking God to protect and strengthen him and also “grant you unending wisdom to govern your people aright”.

He also prayed against the security challenges in the state and the country, asking God “that the activities of these bandits will stop henceforth in Jesus Name”.

Further describing Gov. Ugwuanyi as a detribalized personality with uncommon leadership qualities, the Prelate said: “He is not tribalistic; he is not nepotic; this governor is very ecumenical; he has piety as a character; he was bred well by his father and mother, he has native and academic intelligence; he is a man with emotional intelligence and a man of critical thinking and these are all manifested in his attitude to life”.

According to him, “We pray that you (God) bless the governor and his family for us. Evil people will never come around him. Give him the mind of discernment to know when sycophants are talking. Close his ears to sycophants; give him wise counsel always and grant that Enugu State may continue to move forward because Enugu is in the hands of God.

“God, you are going to take care of every part of Enugu State. If there are people trying to inject evil into this state, they will fail. Whether they are enemies at home or outside, they will crash and Enugu will succeed and so many blessings of God Almighty, the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit will abide with you and remain with you even now and forever more. Amen”.

In his address, Gov. Ugwuanyi welcomed Dr. Kanu Uche and his entourage to the Government House, Enugu, and paid glowing tributes to the Prelate for his uncommon capacity and accomplishments beyond the ecclesiastical Scholarship and Ecumenical leadership.

The governor who was delighted to note that the Prelate was in the South East zone on a tour of the Enugu Methodist Archdiocese comprising Anambra State, Ebonyi State with headquarters in Enugu State, thanked him for his prayers for his family and the state as well as the strong and credible voice he lent to the debate on challenges of insecurity, youth unemployment, masses welfare, among others in the country.

“We urge you to continue to inspire patriotism, national rebirth, constitutional leadership and responsible citizenship for sustainable peace, unity and national development consistent with the mandate of the Church”, Gov. Ugwuanyi added.