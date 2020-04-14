Shell lifts force majeure on Nigeria’s Forcados oil exports

Shell has lifted a force majeure on exports of Nigeria’s Forcados crude oil, one of the nation’s largest crude oil grades, following the reopening of the pipeline transporting the commodity.

The oil major had declared force majeure on Forcados loading programme on April 6 after the Trans Forcados Pipeline was shut down on April 4 by the operator.

Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited is the operator of the TFP while Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited operates the Forcados export terminal.

“Following the reopening of the Trans Forcados Pipeline by the operator, Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited has lifted the force majeure on Forcados Offtake Programme effective Monday, April 13, 2020,” the Media Relations Manager, Shell Nigeria, Mr Bamidele Odugbesan, said.

The Forcados terminal, one of the country’s biggest, was scheduled to load 283,000 barrels per day of crude for exports in April and 245,000 bpd in May, according to Reuters.

The pipeline operator, HEOSL, announced on Monday in Delta State that the facility had been reopened.

In a statement made available to one of our correspondents in Warri, the company said the pipeline was shut down between 4th and 9th of April for repair and maintenance work to be carried out on it.

According to the company, the repairs and maintenance work are routine, given the age of the pipeline which is 50 years old.

It said, “In line with the standard practice of the company, planned repairs are always communicated to all stakeholders who inject into the pipeline, along with Shell at the Forcados terminal. Nothing was different this time round and due notification was given.

“The repair work has since been completed and the pipeline is back in operation.”

The Trans Forcados Pipeline is the major trunk line within the Forcados Oil Pipeline System, into which multiple branches from onshore fields are fed.