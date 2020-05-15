SIM swap: Court lets out Buhari’s daughter, awards N10m damages against DSS

A Federal High Court in Asaba has awarded N10m in damages against the Department of State Services (DSS) for illegally detaining a trader, Anthony Okolie, for 10 weeks without charge.

Okolie after his release had sued the DSS, MTN and Hanan, demanding a compensation of N500 million for the violation of his human rights, after he had lawfully purchased and was using a MTN SIM card previously used by President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hanan.

Delivering his judgement Thursday, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, however, struck out the prayer requesting the President’s daughter, Hanan Buhari, and MTN, to pay N500 million, but awarded N10m in damages against the Department of State Service (DSS).

Speaking, Human Rights lawyer and counsel to Okolie, Tope Akinyode, expressed satisfaction with some parts of the judgement.

He however said, Okolie would be challenging the decision of the court to exonerate Hanan Buhari from any culpability before a higher court.

“We’ll be challenging the part that left Buhari’s daughter out of the case.

“We are convinced of her involvement in the case and we gave substantial evidence before the court.” – Thisday.