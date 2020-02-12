South-East Security Summit kicks off in Enugu

The South-East Geo-Political Zone Security Summit has commenced at The Base Event Centre, Enugu.

The theme of the summit is ‘Strategic Partnership for Effective Community Policing in the South East Geo-Political Zone’.

Participating dignitaries including the President-General, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo; Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma; former Inspector-General of Police Ogbonnaya Onovo; Speaker, Enugu State House Assembly, Hon Edward Ubosi, and traditional rulers are seated.

The crowd is waiting for the arrival of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the state governors of the zone.

Earlier, the South East Governors and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu Abubakar NPM,mni, held a closed-door meeting at the Government House, Enugu.

In attendance were the host, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku. Additional report culled from The Sun