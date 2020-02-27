South-West Assemblies to pass uniform bills on Amotekun

The six houses of assembly in the South-West have agreed to jointly adopt a single legal document which would make the operation of Amotekun security outfit uniform across the zone.

The Chairman, Conference of Speakers of South-West states, Bamidele Oleyelogun, gave the indication at a meeting of the conference in Ibadan on Wednesday.

According to Oleyelogun, the uniformity of the bill would ensure a synergy of operation in terms of intelligence sharing, training and others among the Amotekun corps across the six collaborating states.

The chairman explained that the conference would not rest until an acceptable law, which would give full legal backing to the security outfit, was passed.

The meeting provided opportunity for the South-West speakers to meet with states’ attorneys-general on observations, suggestions and conflicting areas identified during the public hearings conducted recently by each state.

He said there were clause-by-clause deliberation of the various suggestions, observations and conflicting areas and points raised at the public hearing.

Aside from attorneys-general, the meeting also had in attendance majority leaders, clerks of the six states’ houses of assembly, directors of legal departments and chairmen, house committees on security among other functionaries of the legislatures in the geopolitical zone.

The meeting was attended by Oyo Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin; his Osun State counterpart, Timothy Owoeye-Osun; Oleyelogun of Ondo; Mudashiru Obasa, Lagos; Funminiyi Afuye and Olakunle Oluomo.