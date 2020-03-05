South-West Development Commission bill scales second reading in Senate

A bill seeking to establish the South-West Development Commission on Wednesday scaled second reading in the Senate.

The bill, which was sponsored by Senator Ibikunle Amosun (APC – Ogun Central), “is an attempt to address the dwindling fortunes of the South West region by implementing a regional development plan”, the lawmaker said.

According to him, “The Commission, if passed into law, will enhance regional integration which is capable of delivering the benefits of large economies of scale.”

He added, “The bill seeks to resolve issues of under development by redirecting Federal attention to the challenges of the South West region which comprises Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo states.”

“Issues which include, but not limited to, Agriculture, transportation, Heath, infrastructural decay, education, environment, housing, industrialization, water supply, electricity, commerce, which when addressed will have a multiplier effect of great proportions not only for the South West region but Nigeria as a whole,” Amosun said.

The bill was referred by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to the Committee on Establishment and Public Service for further legislative work.

The Committee which is Chaired by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau (APC – Kano Central) is expected to report back to the Senate in four weeks