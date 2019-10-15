Stanbic IBTC shines at All Africa Employee Engagement Awards

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, won three awards at the All Africa Employee Engagement Awards held recently in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The All-African Employee Engagement Awards rewards individuals and businesses for contributions to the development of employee engagement and the future of work on the African continent.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings emerged winner in three of the 12 categories.

The organisation won in the Customer and Employee Experience and Major Corporate Engagement Company of the Year categories.

Mrs. Olufunke Amobi, Country Head, Human Capital at Stanbic IBTC was also awarded the 2019 Employment Engagement Professional of the Year.

The All Africa Employee Engagement Awards attracted entries from companies across the African continent.

Mrs. Amobi described the awards as a testament to the fact that Stanbic IBTC is a great place to work and provides a conducive environment for employees to thrive and excel.

She said: “The awards recently won by Stanbic IBTC is a reflection of the values which we represent. We are very much interested in the growth and development of our employees; we promote respect for each other and we uphold the highest levels of integrity. We also encourage the culture of team bonding in addition to inspiring our employees to constantly raise the bar.”

She added that the awards would spur the Human Capital team of Stanbic IBTC Holdings to achieve more successes in the coming years.