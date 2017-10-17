Strikes: Kogi to implement no-work no-pay policy

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, yesterday, said he would implement the Federal Government’s no-work no-pay policy, stating that only “political civil servants” were on strike, as “real civil servants” in the state were on their duty posts every day.

Governor Bello, who stated this after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed-door at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, also said the state security apparatus had adopted new style to deal with criminal elements.

He added that the state was secured and hosting expatriates that had cashed in on its friendly atmosphere to invest, noting that his government owed workers two months salaries.

Bello said: “I came to brief Mr. President of developments in Kogi State. I need to give him updates on happenings in the state and he is pleased with the briefing that I gave to him. And he encouraged me to keep up the good job that I am doing.”

On the security situation in the state, he said: “On the scale of one to 10, we are 70 percent; we are doing very well even though the challenges are still there.

“Security is not what you tackle once and for all, you have to continue to do your best. The criminals, kidnappers, robbers, hoodlums will always device various tactics. They may change styles we have to change along with them and be ahead of them at any point in time in order to keep Kogi State secure and Kogi is currently secure.

“Politically, Kogi State is really very stable. It is just a few Diaspora politicians that are making noise in the media and I think you cannot stop them from making noise. We always allow them to make noise when they want to, but the reality on ground is that Kogi State is very stable politically.”