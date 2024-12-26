A Boko Haram bomber has killed at least two people in Borno after detonating explosives near a gathering of mourners.

The bomber sneaked into a group of mourners at Dalori, near Maiduguri yesterday, detonated the Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) that killed two and injured three.

Daily Sun gathered that the residents were mourning the death of one of them killed in a Boko Haram attack in the town a day earlier when the bomber sneaked into the gathering. Two people were injured in the first attack that happened on Tuesday.

Borno State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nahum Daso said security agencies have restored normalcy to the area.

“A bomb attack was reported in Dalori but normalcy has returned to the area.

“The Dalori incident occurred a day after the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) carried out multiple drone attacks on a military location at Wajiroko, a remote area in Damboa Local Government, Borno State”.

Some ISWAP terrorists had launched a coordinated attack on the military position in Wajiroko with various types of firearms at about 11:30pm on Tuesday. The military troops in the area first repelled the attack as the terrorists were left in disarray and forced to withdraw.

However, the terrorists returned shortly with multiple drones with locally fabricated grenade to attack the military base. Sources said five soldiers sustained injuries while a military equipment damaged.

The military is yet to officially confirm the attack.