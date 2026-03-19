Sultan declares Friday Eid, police, NSCDC mobilise nationwide

The Sultanate Council, Sokoto, has declared Friday as the first day of Shawwal 1447AH, marking the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr across Nigeria.

This was announced in a press statement by the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, Sambo Wali Junaidu, on Wednesday.

The council based the announcement on the non-sighting of the Shawwal 1447AH new moon on Wednesday, the 29th day of Ramadan.

When the crescent is not sighted on the 29th day of Ramadan, the month is completed as 30 days, after which Eid-el-Fitr is observed the following day.

In Islam, the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal are determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, a practice rooted in the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad.

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, coordinates moon sighting efforts across Nigeria through a network of committees to ensure a unified announcement for Muslims in the country.

According to the statement, “No report was received from various Moon Sighting Committees across the country confirming the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal 1447AH on Wednesday, March 18, which corresponded with the 29th day of Ramadan.

“Therefore, Thursday, 19th March 2026, is the 30th day of the month of Ramadan 1447AH,” the statement added.

“The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, accepted the report and accordingly declared Friday, 20th March 2026, as the first day of Shawwal 1447AH (Day of Eid-el-Fitr),” the statement added.

Felicitating with Muslims, the Sultan urged continued prayers for national peace and development.

“His Eminence felicitates with the Nigerian Muslim Ummah and wishes them Allah’s guidance and blessings,” the statement read.

The Sultan expressed hope that the spiritual benefits of Ramadan would be sustained beyond the fasting period, praying that “Allah (SWT) accept our religious deeds.”

Ahead of Friday’s celebration, commands of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have deployed hundreds of personnel across the country.

The deployment directives mandate personnel to safeguard flashpoints, including shopping malls, Eid prayer grounds, mosques, churches, motor parks and recreation centres.

They also include routine patrols, visibility policing and a show of force, with special focus on crimes associated with festivities such as phone snatching, pickpocketing and traffic-related offences.

On Tuesday, the Federal Government declared Thursday and Friday as public holidays to mark the celebration of Eid‑el‑Fitr, which signifies the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The NSCDC said it had deployed over 53,500 personnel nationwide to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free celebration.

The Commandant-General of the corps, Abubakar Audi, in a statement by the NSCDC spokesperson, Babawale Afolabi, said the deployment included tactical operatives and intelligence squads strategically positioned across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Audi directed his men to address emerging threats and safeguard critical national assets and infrastructure during the festive period.

He also tasked all provosts of colleges, zonal commanders and state commandants to ensure adequate security coverage within their jurisdictions.

“Identified flashpoints such as shopping malls, Eid prayer grounds, mosques, churches, motor parks, recreation centres and other public spaces are to be closely monitored and manned by both uniformed and undercover operatives to nip any criminal activity in the bud.

“The Commandant-General further emphasised the need for intensified routine patrols and sustained synergy with other security agencies through effective information sharing and swift response to emergencies reported by members of the public,” the statement read.

In Gombe State, the NSCDC Commandant, Jibrin Idris, said the deployment was targeted at Eid prayer grounds, Hawan Durbar venues, recreational centres, markets, motor parks and other public places, as well as critical national assets.

For the police, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 3, Yola, Adamawa State, Akinwale Adeniran, directed the commissioners of police in Taraba and Adamawa states to be proactive in implementing security measures.

“These measures include the deployment of both kinetic and non-kinetic assets, enhanced visibility policing, increased surveillance and strategic positioning of personnel at Eid grounds and other worship centres, recreational facilities, motor parks, markets and other public places,” Adeniran said.

He also urged residents to promptly report suspicious movements or activities to the police and other security agencies.

In Niger State, the Commissioner of Police, Adamu Elleman, deployed 5,000 personnel and directed them to comb black spots in the metropolis.

In a statement by the command’s spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, the CP also directed officers to mobilise operational assets, including anti-riot water cannons, gun trucks and patrol vehicles, to ensure effective policing.

“Following the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr celebration, the Commissioner of Police has directed officers to deploy for intelligence-led policing and raid black spots within their areas of responsibility for a seamless and peaceful Sallah celebration.

“In addition, tactical teams such as the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, Tactical Support Team, Monitoring Unit, Crack Squad, Anti-Thuggery Unit and Anti-Kidnapping Unit have been deployed to all major Eid grounds and strategic public places,” the statement read.

He warned that troublemakers would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The Sokoto State Police Command, through its spokesperson, Ahmad Rufa’i, said personnel had been strategically deployed to key locations, alongside visible policing to deter criminal activities.

“To reinforce security, the Commissioner has directed area commanders, divisional police officers and tactical commanders to intensify patrols and scale up intelligence-led operations across the state,” the statement read.

The command added that it was working closely with other security agencies, community leaders and stakeholders to maintain law and order throughout the celebration.

In Gombe, the police announced robust security arrangements and issued a public advisory to residents.

“We have put in place comprehensive security arrangements and strategic deployment of personnel and operational assets across the state to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free Eid-el-Fitr celebration,” the Commissioner of Police, Umar Chuso, said.

The command urged motorists and motorcyclists to obey traffic regulations and called on parents and guardians to monitor their wards during the festive period.

The Kaduna State Police Command also announced the deployment of personnel across the state to cover major public spaces, including Eid grounds, markets, highways and recreational centres.

“The command has deployed tactical commanders, intelligence operatives and other personnel to all nooks and crannies of the state,” the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, said.

The command reiterated a ban on the use of knockouts, fireworks and similar explosives during the festivities, warning that violators would be arrested and prosecuted.

Similarly, the Kano State Police Command said it had put in place robust security arrangements in collaboration with other agencies to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, warned that unlawful and disorderly behaviour would not be tolerated.

“Parents and guardians should warn their children against being used by subversive elements, as anyone found disturbing public peace will be prosecuted,” he said.

In Kebbi State, the police said personnel had been strategically deployed, with intensified patrols and surveillance operations already underway.

The command also cautioned drivers against reckless driving, speeding, and other traffic violations associated with festive periods.

The Katsina State Police Command announced heightened security measures, including restrictions on the use of dangerous weapons during Sallah Durbar activities.

“In collaboration with the Durbar organising committee, the command has banned ‘Yan Tauri’ from participating in the Sallah Durbar, and this applies to any individual or group bearing dangerous weapons such as knives, clubs and swords,” the statement read.

The command warned that it would not hesitate to take stern action against anyone found flouting the law.

“The public is urged to be vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities. We assure residents of our commitment to protecting lives and property and ensuring a safe and secure Eid celebration,” the statement added.

The Edo State Police Command deployed 5,000 personnel for the festivities.

In a statement, the PPRO of the command, Eno Ikoedem, said the deployment was to ensure a peaceful and secure atmosphere across the state.

She noted that the deployment cuts across Eid prayer grounds, major roads, motor parks, and other locations expected to witness large gatherings.

“A total of 5,000 police personnel have been deployed to enhance police visibility, dominate public spaces and respond promptly to any emerging situation.

“In addition, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) personnel have been strategically positioned and are already carrying out sweeps of designated prayer grounds and high-traffic areas to detect and neutralise any potential threats. These preventive checks will continue throughout the celebration period,” the statement read.

The Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, also directed sustained patrols and intelligence-driven operations, with particular attention to entry and exit routes into the State.

The Adamawa State Police Command, in a statement signed by its spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said it put in place comprehensive security measures to ensure a peaceful, safe, and hitch-free Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

“In collaboration with sister security agencies and other friendly forces, the command has deployed a robust combination of operational and manpower assets, including personnel from the 14 PMF, 65 PMF, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) Base, State Intelligence Department (SID), Area Commands, Divisional police headquarters, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)/CBRN Unit, as well as other tactical and conventional formations within the Command to ensure coordinated and effective security coverage across the State,” the statement read.

The command also intensified visible policing and confidence-building patrols across urban and rural communities, with stop-and-search operations along entry and exit routes to the state.

The Ogun State police command deployed its operatives to specifically provide water-tight security across the highways, markets, praying grounds and other critical public infrastructure across the state.

The spokesperson of the command, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday, said, “The Command places high priority on the protection of worship centres, critical infrastructure, and the safety of all residents before, during, and after the festive period.

“In line with this proactive approach, the command has deployed personnel and operational assets in advance to strategic locations across the state.”

The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, reassured residents of the command’s firm commitment to maintaining law and order and safeguarding lives and property across the state.

Osun State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, urged parents to caution their children against unlawful gatherings, especially during the celebrations.

In a statement obtained in Osogbo on Wednesday, he also said the command was ready to move against any act capable of disrupting public peace during the celebrations.

Gotan, who said the command had made adequate preparation to protect the lives and properties of the residents during and after the celebrations, said personnel had been deployed to strategic places across the state to ensure a hitch-free festival.

“Religious and community leaders are encouraged to continue to preach messages of harmony, mutual respect, and lawful conduct even after Ramadan.

“Furthermore, the command urges all road users/motorists to obey all traffic rules and regulations,” Gotan said.