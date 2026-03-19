Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen is set for possible surgery after fracturing his arm during the club’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg on Wednesday.

A club statement on Thursday confirmed that Osimhen’s injury was diagnosed following hospital examinations.

The incident occurred early in the match when Osimhen collided with Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté during an aerial duel. Konaté landed on Osimhen’s arm, leaving the Nigerian forward in visible pain.

While some Liverpool players suggested Osimhen was exaggerating the injury to disrupt their momentum, the striker continued to play the first half with his forearm wrapped in a bandage before being substituted at the start of the second half.

Liverpool went on to dominate and secure a 4-0 win, eliminating the Turkish side from the Champions League.

The club revealed that Osimhen’s hand has now been placed in a medical cast and that surgery is being considered.

The statement said, “In the first half of our away match against Liverpool in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg, our player Victor Osimhen took a blow to his arm and completed the first half, but following checks at halftime, he was not played in the second half due to the risk of a fracture in his arm.

“After the match, under the supervision of our medical team, examinations at the hospital revealed a fracture in our player’s right forearm, and it was casted. A decision regarding surgery will be made in the coming days following further evaluations.”

Osimhen’s replacement in the match, Noa Lang, also suffered an injury—a serious cut to his right thumb. The club confirmed that, unlike Osimhen, Lang will undergo surgery in Liverpool before returning to Turkey.

Before the injury, Osimhen had been Galatasaray’s key performer in the Champions League, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in 10 appearances, earning four man-of-the-match awards.