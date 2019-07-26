Super Eagles move up 12 places in FIFA ranking

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have moved up 12 spots in the July FIFA ranking, to place 33rd in the world after winning bronze at the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

In the ranking table released by the world football governing body on Thursday, Nigeria garnered 1, 481 points as against 1, 433 it had in June to place 45th.

The movement has now placed Nigeria as the third in Africa behind Senegal and Tunisia, who are 20th and 29th in the world, respectively.

African champions Algeria (40th, up 28) are the biggest mover in the July edition by ranks and points (up 117), while fellow finalists, Senegal (20th, up 2) did not make a huge leap but reached their best-ever ranking position.

AFCON surprise quarter-finalists, Madagascar (96th, up 12) and Benin (82nd, up 6) saw their continental performances rewarded with a ranking rise.