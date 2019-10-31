Supreme Court dismisses Atiku’s appeal, affirms Buhari’s election

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23, 2019 presidential election.

A 7-man panel led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, dismissed Atiku’s appeal for lacking in merit.

Speaking on behalf of the panel, Justice Muhammad stated that members of the panel had read all the documents and exhibits filed in the case for about a fortnight, within which the panel discovered that the appeal was lacking in merit.

The CJN noted that the reason for the apex court’s decision would be made known on a later date which would be communicated to all concerned.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday commenced hearing on the appeal filed by the PDP and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The 7-man panel was headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice IbrahimTanko Mohammed.

Other members of the panel are Bode Rhodes-Vivour, Olukayode Ariwoola, John Okoro, Aminu Sanusi, Ejembi Eko and Uwani Abba-ji.

At the opening of proceedings, the apex court stood down Atiku’s appeal for 15 minutes to enable parties agree on whether or not to consolidate all the appeals.

The Court, however, resumed sitting after all the counsels agreed to a consolidation of all the appeals.

According to the panel, all the appeals were consolidated because the main appeal was binding on all others.