Supreme Court reserves ruling on Zamfara election judgment review

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in hearing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) application seeking the review of its judgement on the Zamfara election.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Mohammed who led a five-man panel announced that the judgment date will be communicated to all the parties.

The Supreme Court had on July 22, 2019, struck out the APC’s application asking the Apex Court to review its judgement on the governorship election.

In a unanimous ruling by a five-man panel of justices led by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, the apex court said the application was incompetent and lacked merit.

The panel added that the application should not have been brought before it in the first place.

Reacting to the ruling, the lead counsel to the appellant, Robert Clarke, said the decision of the court was based on technicalities, stressing that the merits of his application were not looked into.

He added that he would tighten the loose ends that the judgement pointed out and submit his application again.