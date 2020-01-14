Supreme Court sacks Emeka Ihedioha, declares Hope Uzodinma as Imo governor

January 14, 2020 0

The Supreme Court on Tuesday voided the election of Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo State and announced Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, winner of the election.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Tanko  Muhammad led a seven-man panel of the Supreme Court to sack Ihedioha.

The judgment was unanimous as the judges held that Uzodinma won the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Imo State.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who read the lead judgment, ordered that the certificate of return issued to Ihedioha be immediately withdrawn and directed that a fresh certificate of return be issued to Uzodinma.

 

