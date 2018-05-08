Taking healthcare delivery to rural dwellers my priority, says Enugu Governor’s wife

The wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi has reiterated her commitment to people-oriented programmes that will impact positively on the lives of the people, especially the rural dwellers.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi added that taking healthcare delivery to the less privileged and vulnerable in the rural communities of the state has remained a priority of her pet project – Ugo Touch of Life Foundation.

The Enugu Governor’s wife, who spoke during her routine free medical outreach at Ezeagu local government area, used the occasion to offer advice to women to play supportive role to their husbands for the good of their families and society at large.

According to her, “when you play a supportive role in your family or community, it would reflect in the development of that area”.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi, who supervised the administering of drugs to women, men, youths and school children, also advised the women of the importance of African organic foods to human health, urging them to take advantage of the medical outreach to improve the health status of their families and communities.

Earlier in her speech, the wife of the Ezeagu Local Government Area Chairman, Mrs. Ijeoma Ezinwa thanked Mrs. Ugwuanyi for her immense contributions, affection and passion for the wellbeing of the downtrodden in the state.

Mrs. Ezinwa prayed God to continue to shower the governor’s wife with blessings, describing her as “a peaceful and caring woman who is a blessing to her husband and the people of Enugu State”.