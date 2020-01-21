Tension in Benue, Adamawa over Ortom, Fintiri’s fate

The Supreme Court, yesterday, affirmed the election of Governors Aminu Tambuwal, Abdullahi Ganduje, Bala Mohammed and Simon Lanlong as validly elected governors of Sokoto, Kano, Bauchi and Plateau states respectively.

By this development, the apex court has shifted anxiety to Governors Samuel Ortom and Ahmad Fintiri of Adamawa States, when it takes on the appeals challenging their elections today.

Consequently, fear and apprehension has enveloped Adamawa and Benue.

The election of the two governors, who are of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), were challenged by candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Emmanuel Jime and Jibrilla Bindow, respectively.

Jime and Bindow had approached the apex court having lost at the state’s election petition tribunal and the Court of Appeals.

Meanwhile, Benue Police Command said it has put adequate security measures in place to ensure there is no breach of the peace of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Catherine Anene, who disclosed this said: “ We have deployed our personnel to every nook and cranny of the state. There is high-level of police patrol. We have deployed four armoured personnel carrier (APC) to strategic areas across the state.”

Although, it is not yet clear where the pendulum would swing in the judgement, supporters of the APC and PDP have expressed optimism that their candidates would coast home to victory.