Recent statistics reveal that less than 30 per cent of Nigerian public schools are equipped with computer labs, and the majority of the students lack computer literacy. This is alarming, considering the ongoing drive by the federal government to adopt the Computer-Based Testing (CBT) model for national examinations. The government had touted CBT as a necessary tool to curb unending examination malpractices in the country. But this appalling record is an indication that the 2027 deadline given for the nationwide use of CBT is not feasible, unless urgent efforts are made to provide the required equipment needed by schools to migrate to CBT mode.

In late 2024, the federal government set a three-year timeline to move all examinations conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO) and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to the CBT mode. The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said at a meeting with officials of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), NECO, and WAEC that the government had zero tolerance for examination malpractices, and was committed to ensuring credible examinations. He hinted that the plan was to start with multiple-choice examinations in 2025 while essays would be integrated in May/June 2026, while transiting fully to CBT in 2027.

The benefits of CBT testing cannot be overemphasized. Aside from ensuring a transparent examination, it reduces administrative stress. This is because CBT automates grading and generation of results, significantly reducing administrative burden and time spent on manual processes. CBT testing eliminates individual scheduling and ensures a smooth, organised workflow. It is a fact that it speeds up the grading process as test-takers receive their results seamlessly and immediately. This enables the test administrators to quickly identify areas for improvement.

It is a given that adopting CBT will also reduce the time and expense incurred in printing, distribution, and manual scoring of tests. JAMB, WAEC and NECO will also benefit from its flexible delivery, for CBT allows candidates in remote areas to participate from any location with internet access. In a big country like Nigeria, we believe it will promote inclusivity and reduce geographical barriers. CBT incorporates anti-cheating features and is capable of maintaining test integrity creating multiple versions of examinations with varied question orders, making it more difficult for candidates to cheat.

We advise the federal government to review the 2027 CBT migration deadline in the light of the unimpressive statistics of schools equipped with computer labs nationwide. The mass failure witnessed in public examinations is partially linked with lack of exposure to computer and information technology by many students. Many students in the country have not seen a computer before or how to operate it. The embarrassing mass failure recorded in public examinations in the country may continue if adequate preparation is not made for a seamless CBT migration.

So far, only 28.75 per cent of senior secondary students have basic computer proficiency. Also, only 7 per cent of Nigerians between 15 and 24 possess IT skills. CBT is also threatened by wide inequality, with schools in the northern part of the country less equipped with computers than their southern counterparts. It is reported that only 12 accredited CBT centres were registered in Sokoto State for the 2023 NECO/JAMB, compared to 98,000 registered students, translating to over 8,000 students per CBT centre. No meaningful examination can be conducted in overcrowded examination centres. Poverty and energy shortfalls need to be urgently addressed.

Almost 100 million Nigerians do not have access to electricity, which is a basic necessity for optimum function of CBT. Powering computers during examinations and school hours is not sustainable due to high cost of fuel. We believe that fixing Nigeria’s energy challenges will go a long way in making the CBT migration a reality. Schools with computer labs but without trained teachers need urgent assistance. Raising the IT proficiency rate of students in rural areas and the cities should be paramount for education authorities in the country. Let the federal government equip schools with computer labs.

Computer labs will enable students to access technology for learning, completing assignments, and developing digital skills. They allow for specialised software and tools for coding, design, among other hands-on activities. Equipping schools with computer labs would also enable those without personal computers at home to become IT literate. We call on philanthropists and organisations to work in concert with the government in equipping Nigerian schools with computer labs to aid the migration to CBT.