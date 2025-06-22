The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has approved June 28 for the conduct of the 2025 UTME mop-up examination.

This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Sunday by the board’s Public Communications Advisor, Dr Fabian Benjamin.

Benjamin said the examination would accommodate the 5,096 spill-over candidates and those who failed biometric verification during the main exercise.

He added that the new date was due to the special dispensation granted to absentee candidates of the main and resit examinations.

The first session for the examination day, he said, would start at 8:00 a.m.

He urged candidates for the 8:00a.m. session to arrive one or one and half hours before the actual commencement of the examination.

Benjamin also advised eligible candidates to print their examination notification slips from Monday in preparation for the mop-up examination.

According to him, 91,742 candidates who were absent in both or either of the main and resit examinations will also be given this opportunity which is only for 2025 UTME.

He said 96,838 candidates were being rescheduled for the 2025 mop-up exercise in 183 centres across the nation, while others would be kept on standby.

Benjamin also said that a large number of CBT centres implicated for sharp practices in the on-going security investigation were being suspended and those found culpable would be delisted and reported for prosecution.

He said 113 CBT centres had been delisted or suspended across the country and some others implicated in multiple infractions in the main or resit examinations exercise.

The board, he said, commended the security agencies, particularly the DSS, police and NSCDC for their tenacity in the on-going investigation of identity theft and examination malpractices syndicates

He said the investigation had led to the arrest and prosecution of tens of culprits, including a few JAMB officials, professional examination takers and syndicates of some school proprietors and tutorial centres.

Benjamin said as a result of the investigation, a number of examination towns were no longer eligible to be used for the mop-up examinations.

“Few candidates who fall into the deactivated examination towns would be assigned to examination towns closest to the delisted towns.

“We seek the understanding of such candidates,” he said. – NAN.