Timaya braces to win Grammy award, bags nomination

King of Afro-Dancehall, Timaya, may become the first Nigerian-based act to win Grammy award, haven bagged a Grammy Nomination for featuring on Morgan Heritage’s album “Avrakedabra”.

The first Nigerian, though not based in Nigeria, who won an award at the Grammy was Cynthia Erivo, a singer and actress born in London to Nigerian immigrants.

Cynthia had won a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album for the cast recording of the musical The Color Purple in 2016.

However, Timaya who featured alongside Ghanaian Afro-pop singer, Stonebwoy, Chubb Rock, Stylo G, Bunji Garlin, Dre Zion & Jaheil on Morgan Heritage’s “Avrekedabra” may become the first Nigerian-based act to win the award if the album wins the category at the 60th Grammy Awards which will air live from the Madison Square Gardens on January 28, 2018.

Morgan Heritage is a reggae band formed in 1994 by five children of reggae artiste, Denroy Morgan. The band comprises Peter “Peetah” Morgan, Una Morgan, Roy “Gramps” Morgan, Nakhamyah “Lukes” Morgan, and Memmalatel “Mr. Mojo” Morgan.

“Avrekedabra” was nominated for the Best Reggae Album award and will slug it out with “Chronology” by Chronixx, “Lost in Paradise” by Common Kings, “Wash House Ting” by J Boog and “Stony Hill” by Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley.

Wizkid and Kah-Lo also got to the nomination in 1016 but failed to win any award.