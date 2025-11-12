President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday charged Nigerian editors to use their platforms responsibly in strengthening democracy and national cohesion, emphasising that journalism remains central to the country’s unity and progress.

Declaring open the annual conference of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) at the State House, Tinubu said, “Your presence here reflects the enduring importance of the media in shaping national direction and strengthening democratic life.”

He commended the Guild’s leadership for maintaining “this tradition of reflection and professional engagement,” describing the chosen theme, ‘Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors,’ as a timely call for introspection.

Tinubu noted that journalism in Nigeria “has been more than a profession. It has been an instrument of national awakening,” recalling the pivotal role of the press in challenging colonial rule and defending freedom during military regimes.

He stated that the sacrifices of journalists “are part of the foundation upon which our democracy rests today,” but warned that “freedom secured through struggle is not self-sustaining. It requires constant vigilance and responsible exercise.”

Addressing the responsibilities of editors, the President said, “You shape narratives. You influence public understanding. You decide what becomes national focus and how our collective challenges are interpreted.” He urged them to exercise this power “with wisdom, fairness and a strong sense of national duty.”

Tinubu cautioned against divisive reporting, stressing that “disagreement must never translate into the erosion of national cohesion.” While acknowledging that constructive criticism is a service to the nation, he warned that “cynicism that breeds mistrust and despair can weaken the very foundations of the society we all seek to improve.”

The President highlighted the growing challenge of misinformation in the digital age, saying, “Falsehood can take root before truth has time to speak. In such an environment, the editorial function is more important than ever. Verification must be your anchor; balance must be your principle and professional judgement must be your guide.”

Encouraging professional integrity, Tinubu told editors to “report boldly, but do so truthfully. Critique government policy but do so with knowledge and fairness. Your aim must never be to tear down, but to help build a better society.”

On the government’s economic agenda, he reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to reforms, saying, “We have taken steps to restore macroeconomic balance, encourage investment and rebuild confidence. The signs of progress are visible in several sectors of the economy.”

He added, however, that “economic reforms and institutional improvements alone cannot build the Nigeria we seek. Nation-building requires cooperation… Government has its role. The private sector has its role. Civil society has its role. And the media has a distinct responsibility to help shape a climate of reason and unity.”

Concluding his address, the President said, “Let us choose clarity over confusion, responsibility over recklessness, and hope over despair… The tone you set in your newsrooms, the standards you enforce, and the courage with which you defend the truth will all help shape the direction of our national journey.”

Tinubu wished the editors “constructive, thoughtful and fruitful deliberations,” reaffirming his belief that their work matters in determining the country’s democratic future.