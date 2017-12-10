Tinubu congratulates Danjuma at 80

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said the life of retired Lt.-Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, who clocked 80 on Saturday, personified the history of Nigeria in many ways.

In a tribute in Lagos, Tinubu described the retired general as a model soldier and a hero.

A copy of the tribute was made available to THECITIZEN by Tinubu’s Media Officer, Mr Tunde Rahman.

Tinubu said that national service and preservation of the country and its progress had been the lodestar of Danjuma.

”Today, I join all of Nigerians in congratulating you on your 80th birthday. This is a milestone that you should cherish.

“We all thank God for the longevity he has granted you. Thus, we are grateful and honored to celebrate this birthday with you.

”In so many ways, your life has personified the history of Nigeria. Your years have been ones of supreme patriotism.

”All those who know you, know that you have always acted with the interest and the well-being of our beloved nation at heart,’’ he said.

Tinubu, a former Governor Lagos, said that those who might have disagreed with Danjuma, also knew that his love for Nigeria was unassailable and that he had always acted in pursuit of that love.

”This is why you command so much respect and admiration among the people. The name T.Y. Danjuma is synonymous with love for country and with insuperable patriotism.

”In word and in deed, you have carved out a unique place for yourself in the history of Nigeria. You have been a model soldier and have served your country in profound ways.

”You have held esteemed positions such as chief of army staff and minister of defence, but these titled positions give indication to but a fraction of the contributions you have made to Nigeria.

”You have shown so many people what it means to be a hero, for you are a hero in every sense of the word.’’

He also described Danjuma as a successful businessman

”Showing your depth and versatility, you made a seamless transition from military to civilian life. In business, you have excelled.

“Today, you are a successful businessman and one of our country’s foremost philanthropists.

“May you continue to do great things and help to define a better Nigeria along the way, ” Tinubu said.

Danjuma, who is the Chairman and Founder of the TY Danjuma Foundation, was born on Dec. 9, 1937 in Takum Local Government area of Taraba.