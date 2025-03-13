President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday met with the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, and other lawmakers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At the end of the closed-door meeting, Obasa declined to speak with State House correspondents, who had waited to get details of the discussions.

Obasa arrived separately at about 2:50 pm and was led to the President’s office, while his colleagues, who arrived earlier in two coaster buses, were taken through the forecourt route for the meeting.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, sources indicated that it was connected to the recent leadership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Emerging from Tinubu’s office around 4:30 pm, the lawmakers were heard singing in unison, “On your mandate, we shall stand,” a popular political slogan affirming their loyalty to the President.

For about five minutes, the chorus echoed through the Villa’s forecourt as the lawmakers made their way to their waiting buses.

Meanwhile, Obasa, who exited the meeting alongside House of Representatives member Rt. Hon. James Faleke, resisted efforts by journalists to get his comments.

When asked how the meeting went, Faleke simply responded, “It went well.”

Unconfirmed reports suggest that some lawmakers may have apologized to Obasa over his recent impeachment.

It will be recalled that Obasa was impeached by some of his colleagues but was reinstated on March 3, 2025, following the intervention of political stakeholders, including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Lagos State Governing Advisory Council (GAC).

Despite his reinstatement, tensions within the Assembly reportedly persist.