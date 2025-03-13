Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue says he will not dump the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Alia dispelled the rumours of his defection in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Tersoo Kula, on Wednesday in Makurdi.

The governor said that he had never contemplated leaving the party that brought him to office.

According to him, the people promoting such lies on social media were only trying to sow a seed of discord between him and President Bola Tinubu.

“These actions do not only wholly miss the mark, but they also portray a significant lack of awareness regarding my bond with the president.

“The lies that I am contemplating a shift to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), alongside Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and others is absolutely gratuitous and lacks any trustworthy evidence.

“In an attempt to supply credence to their soaring fictions, these detractors have resorted to recycling an innocuous picture from an old visit, which has been manipulated to complete their account.

“This is after they, through their infamous hirelings, viciously speculated that the former governor of Kaduna State visited Makurdi. They forgot that official security reports follow such visits,” he said.

Alia further stated that as the leader of the party in Benue, he successfully resurrected the party, which was on the threshold of recession prior to the 2019 elections.

“Our laudable performance in office has not solely enhanced the APC but has further forced opposition parties into refuge.

“It is an established fact that a wise individual builds a strong foundation and does not solicit shelter under another’s roof.

“And since taking over office, we have strived faithfully to reconnect Benue with the Federal Government, culminating in an overabundance of benefits comprising plum appointments for our people.

“Our commitment to the “Renewed Hope” mantra championed by President Tinubu is conspicuous in the transformational advancement initiatives being implemented across the state,” he added.

The governor said that attempts to undermine his leadership would fail woefully.