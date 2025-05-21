Tottenham Hotspur clinched their first European trophy since 1984, defeating Manchester United 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League final held at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao on Wednesday night.

The decisive moment came in the 42nd minute when a cross by Spurs’ Pape Matar Sarr was deflected into the net by Manchester United’s Luke Shaw, marking an own goal credited to Brennan Johnson for his involvement in the play.

The match was characterized by limited chances and tense exchanges.

Manchester United dominated possession but struggled to convert it into clear opportunities, coming closest when Rasmus Hojlund’s header nearly equalized before being cleared acrobatically by Micky van de Ven on the line, and a 97th-minute save by Vicario from a Luke Shaw header.

Despite the match’s lack of fluidity, the significance for both clubs and their supporters remained high, with Spurs aiming for European silverware and United seeking a third consecutive season with a major trophy.

The victory not only ends Tottenham’s 17-year trophy drought but also secures their place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.