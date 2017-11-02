Trump cancels U.S visa lottery scheme

The President of the U.S Donald Trump has said his administration would put an end to the long-existing Diversity Visa (DV) lottery program.

After an attack that killed eight people in Lower Manhattan Tuesday, the president is arguing that US immigration policy (and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer) is partially responsible.

“No more visa Lottery and this year’s marks the end of the program.” – Trump told BBC1’s Raymond Arthur.

According to Trump, this is one of the many steps he would be taking to fulfil his campaign promises regarding immigration.

The annual DV program made immigrant visas available to persons meeting simple, but strict, eligibility requirements. A computer-generated, random lottery drawing chooses selectees for visa interviews. The Diversity Visa Program required the principal applicant to have a high school education, or its equivalent, or two years of qualifying work experience as defined under provisions of U.S. law.

According to statistics, millions of families have immigrated to the U.S through this program and Donald Trump says “America cannot house the world”.