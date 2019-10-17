Two die as Anambra govt probes Ochanga market fire

The Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano has sympathised the family of a woman and her child who was burnt to death in a truck accident at Ochanga market in Onitsha, the state capital.

A tanker loaded with petroleum product Wednesday exploded at Upper Iweka, Onitsha burning down several shops.

Source at Upper Iweka, the site of the incident, said the truck lost control and rammed into the wall of the popular Toronto Hospital at Upper-Iweka before exploding.

Men of the Anambra State Fire Service arrived at the scene with their equipment but were unable to quench the inferno as the angry mob on the scene prevented other fire trucks, including one from neighbouring Asaba in Delta State, from getting to the scene.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information & Public Enlightenment Don Adinuba, said that a panel would be set up immediately to determine the cause of the accident, why the firemen could not put out the fire and how the condition of the victims can be ameliorated.

The governor also prayed for the repose of the souls of the woman and child who died in the accident.

The Anambra State Government also confirmed it would assist their families in their burials.

Governor Obiano also directed owners of properties affected by the tragic accident, including shop owners, to report at the Conference Room of the Secretary to the State Government on Monday, October 21, 2019, to see how the Anambra State Government could assist them.