Head coach of the U-20 national team, Flying Eagles, Aliyu Zubairu, has unveiled a 24-man squad for the upcoming U-20 AFCON in Egypt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will take place from April 27 to May 18.

Zubairu named first-choice goalkeeper Ifeanyi Harcourt, defender and captain Daniel Bameyi, midfielder Sulaiman Alabi and forward Kparobo Arierhi in the squad.

The squad is a blend of home-based and foreign players who have intensified training in Abuja ahead of the tournament.

Some of the top foreign-based players invited include Emmanuel Chukwu and Precious Benjamin, all of German outfit TSG Hoffenheim, and Kparobo Arierhi (Lillestrom SK, Norway).

The Flying Eagles, who are seven-time African champions and two-time FIFA Under-20 World Cup runners-up, will depart Nigeria on Sunday for Cairo in a bid to clinch an eighth continental title.

The team is scheduled to play a series of warm-up matches in Egypt before their group opener against Tunisia on May 1.

They will then face Morocco on May 4, followed by a clash against Kenya on May 7 to wrap up the group games.

NAN reports that the top four teams from the tournament will qualify to represent Africa at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile slated for Sept. 27 to Oct. 19.

Full Squad, Goalkeepers: Ifeanyi Ebenezer Harcourt (Sporting Lagos); Rufai Abubakar (Mavlon FC); Soliu Ajia Yakub (FK Novi Pazar, Serbia)

Defenders: Adamu Maigari (El-Kanemi Warriors); Odinaka Okoro (Sporting Lagos); Daniel Bameyi (Bayelsa United).

Others are Emmanuel Chukwu (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Germany) and Chigozie Michael Ihejiofor (Katsina United).

Midfielders: Caleb Ochedikwu (NK Uljanik Pula, Croatia); Israel Isaac Ayuma (NK Istra, Croatia); Simon Cletus (Mavlon FC).

Others are Sulaiman Alabi (El-Kanemi Warriors), Auwal Ibrahim (Akwa United), and Shafiu Duguri (Wikki Tourists).

Forwards: Precious Benjamin (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Germany); Ezekiel Anthony Kpangu (Inspire FC); Divine Oliseh (Forster Academy); Clinton Jephta (Enyimba FC);

Others are Bidemi Amole (Real Sapphire FC), Tahir Maigana (Wireless FC), Theophilus Mendos Rickson (Niger Tornadoes), Kparobo Nathaniel Arierhi (Lillestrom SK, Norway), Matthew Kingsley (Kings FC), and Yushau Armiyau (Katsina United). – NAN.